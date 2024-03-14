Phagwara: Portraits of BR Ambedkar, APJ Abdul Kalam defaced

PTI

Phagwara, March 13

Pictures of BR Ambedkar and former President APJ Abdul Kalam, painted on the wall of a school, were found defaced in Kotrani mohalla here.

The boundary wall of Government Primary School had several painted pictures of great personalities, along with motivational quotes.

Condemning the incident, school principal Sheetal Joshi said she lodged a police complaint after she noticed the act of defacement. Ambedkar’s picture carried a quote in Punjabi, emphasising the power of a pen, and a message,

spreading awareness regarding the importance of education. APJ Abdul Kalam’s quote in English read: “You have to dream before the dream comes true.”

According to the police, the quotes were left untouched, but the faces of Dr Ambedkar and Kalam were defaced. Phagwara DSP Jaspreet Singh said the police had retrieved the DVR (Digital Video Recorder) of a CCTV camera installed nearby.

“We are investigating the matter and a case will be registered after viewing the footage,” he said. President Ambedkar Sena Moolnivasi Punjab president Harbhajan Suman has demanded action against the culprits under the SC/ST Act, as well as under relevant sections for breaching peace.

#Phagwara