Phagwara: Portraits of BR Ambedkar, APJ Abdul Kalam defaced

Phagwara, March 13
Pictures of BR Ambedkar and former President APJ Abdul Kalam, painted on the wall of a school, were found defaced in Kotrani mohalla here.
The boundary wall of Government Primary School had several painted pictures of great personalities, along with motivational quotes.
Condemning the incident, school principal Sheetal Joshi said she lodged a police complaint after she noticed the act of defacement. Ambedkar’s picture carried a quote in Punjabi, emphasising the power of a pen, and a message,
spreading awareness regarding the importance of education. APJ Abdul Kalam’s quote in English read: “You have to dream before the dream comes true.”
According to the police, the quotes were left untouched, but the faces of Dr Ambedkar and Kalam were defaced. Phagwara DSP Jaspreet Singh said the police had retrieved the DVR (Digital Video Recorder) of a CCTV camera installed nearby.
“We are investigating the matter and a case will be registered after viewing the footage,” he said. President Ambedkar Sena Moolnivasi Punjab president Harbhajan Suman has demanded action against the culprits under the SC/ST Act, as well as under relevant sections for breaching peace.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners
Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...
Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel
It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...
AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers
Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...
Farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, raise slogans against Centre
Police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters
Inmates clash at Gurdaspur jail, blast LPG cylinder; SHO among 4 cops hurt
Sources claim the lop-sided inmate-staff ratio of 1500:90 co...