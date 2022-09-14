Probe into fund ‘misuse’ begins

Patiala, September 13
The Vigilance Department and Rural Development and Panchayat Department have begun an investigation into alleged misappropriation of funds of panchayat of Nalas village in Rajpura. As per claims of the villagers, the panchayat funds were misutilised despite a restriction imposed on the use by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
Amandeep Kaur, Block Development and Panchayat Officer, Rajpura, said the Vigilance and the panchayat department were carrying out separate investigations into the matter.
