Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann takes time off in Jalandhar before election

Jalandhar, March 20

With still 72 days left for the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is learnt to have had a good cooling off time at a hotel in Jalandhar since the last afternoon.

The CM came to Hotel Radisson around 2:30 pm on Tuesday and left almost 24 hours later on Wednesday. He just met Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he only met MP Balbir S Seechewal and Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh that too, around 2 pm and left soon after.

“It seems that the CM was on a rest mode and was here only to relax before the election battle starts getting heated up. He could have easily spared an hour or two for a meeting with the MLAs and other senior party leaders, taken our feedback or passed us some directions regarding the election strategy,” said a senior leader.

A leader very close to him quipped, “How do you know that the CM was relaxing? He could have been using his phone for planning some strategies with his core team”.

