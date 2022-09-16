Punjab ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 16



Former chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress chief Amarinder Singh will join the BJP next week, party spokesperson said on Friday. Singh will also merge his newly formed party with the BJP.

Singh (80) had floated the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) last year after quitting the Congress following his unceremonious exit as chief minister. He will join the BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda and other leaders in Delhi.

Amarinder Singh had been holding meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda.

Capt Amarinder Singh had resigned from the Congress on November 2 last year, ending his over 40 years of association with the grand old party.

In a seven-page resignation letter, Capt had said, “Despite my profound reservations you chose to appoint Navjot Singh Sidhu as president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. One day the Congress high command will have to regret its decision.”

Taking a dig at Gandhi siblings, the former Chief Minister said, “I actually felt deeply hurt by your conduct and that of your children... Unfortunately, rather than reining in Sidhu, he was patronised by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, while you chose to turn a blind eye to the shenanigans of this gentleman who was aided and abetted by the general secretary in-charge Harish Rawat, perhaps the most dubious individual.”

