Punjab former minister Sunder Sham Arora sent to judicial custody

Mohali, October 19
A Mohali court sent former minister Sunder Sham Arora to judicial custody after his three-day remand ended today.
The Vigilance informed the court that a currency counting machine was found at his home and an associate of Arora has been called for questioning. The realtor has not come forward so far and some property-related documents were found in the car, which need to be verified, said VB officials.
