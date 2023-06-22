Punjab Govt to open eight coaching centres, renovate libraries

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Sangrur/Mansa, June 21

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday dedicated to the public the upgraded Baba Banda Singh Bahadur District Library in Sangrur.

Addressing a gathering, the CM said the library, equipped with ultra-modern facilities, had the enhanced seating capacity of 250. He said the library had been renovated at a cost of around Rs 1.12 crore. Mann said 28 more libraries would come up in villages of Sangrur district to ensure that knowledge is spread.

The CM said similar to this one, libraries in the state wouldbe upgraded. He said the government would open eight coaching centres throughout Punjab which would provide free coaching of competitive exams, including for IAS and PCS.

Later, the CM dedicated the 36th Mother and Child Care Centre at Budhlada to the people in Mansa district.

Addressing the gathering after dedicating the 30-bed centre to the public, the CM envisioned that this newly constructed hospital would act as a catalyst to provide the necessary facilities for better care of pregnant women and newborns in the district. He said the hospital, constructed at a cost of Rs 5.10 crore, would ensure quality health services for people.