Punjab needs pro-people leaders: Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh, February 2
AAP’s CM candidate Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said Punjab needed pro-people and serious leaders, not corrupt politicians.
Reacting to former CM Parkash Singh Badal’s remark “people need seriousness, not drama or gimmick”, he said. “Punjab doesn’t need politicians who caused its people pain, made them shed the tears of blood and ruined the youth with drugs.”
In a statement, Mann said Badal had been the CM of Punjab for nearly 20 years. “But Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiat, during the tenure of Badal, was not hidden from anyone,” he said. —
