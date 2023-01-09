Punjab Police constable killed in encounter with car-jackers in Phagwara

Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, January 9
Kuldip Singh, a Punjab Police constable posted as gunman with the Phagwara (City) police station SHO, was shot dead in an exchange of firing between a police party and unidentified armed masked robbers near Kot Grewal village late Sunday night.
Salute to martyr Constable Kuldeep Singh Bajwa Belt no. 886/KPT who has made the sacrifice in line of duty. Punjab Government will make Ex Gratia grant of Rs 1 crores. Another Rs 1 crore insurance payment will be made by HDFC Bank.We stand with our martyrs and their families pic.twitter.com/AhOuOVGF2L— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) January 9, 2023
The critically injured constable was brought to Gandhi Hospital in Phagwara around 11 pm where Dr Satnam Singh Parmar declared him brought dead. On hearing the news of the encounter, Kapurthala SSP Navneet Bains rushed to Phagwara and also visited the hospital.
The encounter took place when a police party led by SHO Amandeep Nahar was chasing robbers who were fleeing after snatching a Creta car (PB-36J-6240) from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar towards Phagwara on the Dosanjh Road. Phagwara resident Avtar Singh was in the vehicle with his friend Shekhar Bhanot when five armed robbers struck and snatched the car and fled towards Dosanjh Kalan.
The victim immediately informed the SHO telephonically and said the GPS tracker system of his snatched car was still active and showing the location of his car near Kot-Grewal village under Goraya police station.
SHO Nahar along with a police party chased the snatchers who opened fire when confronted. The police also fired upon the snatchers, but constable Kuldeep sustained a bullet injury and was rushed to hospital. The police succeeded in nabbing three robbers.
