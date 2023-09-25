Manpreet Badal, 5 others booked in Bathinda land-buying case

PTI

Chandigarh, September 25

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has registered a case against former state finance minister Manpreet Badal and five others in connection with alleged irregularities in the purchase of a property in Bathinda, a top official said on Monday.

Apart from Badal, who is now a BJP leader, and former Bathinda municipal corporation commissioner Bikramjit Shergill, the other four booked in the case on Sunday night have been identified as Rajiv Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Vikas Arora and Pankaj, the official said.

Rajiv Kumar and Amandeep Singh had been arrested, the officer added.

The bureau had launched an investigation into the matter based on former MLA Sarup Chand Singla's 2021 complaint alleging irregularities in the purchase of the property at a prime location in Bathinda.

BJP leader Singla, who was earlier with the Shiromani Akali Dal, had alleged that Badal, as a minister in the previous Congress dispensation, had abused his position to convert commercial plots into a residential plot for himself.

The case was registered under Sections 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery) of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

During the investigation, the Vigilance Bureau had questioned Badal in July. A few days ago, Badal had filed a pre-arrest bail application in a court in Bathinda and the matter is listed for hearing on September 26.

Badal had joined the BJP after quitting the Congress in January.

