Redress grievances promptly, Punjab CM asks police, civil officers in Sangrur

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, March 19

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met with police and civil officials of the district at his local residence on Friday, directing them to “change their working style so that people’s grievances could be addressed promptly”.

He received a guard of honour from the Sangrur administration.

Mann did not talk to the media and left for Chandigarh with his mother.

A senior officer said, “The Chief Minister has in-depth knowledge about the state affairs. He discussed several issues related to the area. He wants quick action over various issues, which have been pending for years.”

Before leaving his residence, the Chief Minister met with AAP leaders and workers, and listened to their concerns.

“I have come from Dhuri. I raised my concern before the CM. He heard me out patiently. I am hopeful that quick action will be taken on my request,” said Jasmail Singh, an elderly person.

Local AAP MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj, who also met with the CM, said: “The newly formed government started working for the state’s welfare from Day one.”

“During my campaign, I had flagged financial scams of Congress leaders in Sangrur. The AAP government will get the scams investigated to ensure strict legal action against swindlers,” she added.