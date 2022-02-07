SAD-BSP deserves a chance: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Tribune News Service

Amloh/ Patiala, February 6

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal today said the SAD-BSP alliance alone deserved a chance to serve Punjabis again to bring back the era of development and all-round peace and prosperity.

Stand by promises We have always stood by our commitments. The SAD-BSP alliance is committed to giving Rs 2,000 a month to women heads of BPL families and five-marla plots to the homless. Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD chief

The SAD president, who was addressing public gatherings in favour of party candidates Harpal Juneja in Patiala and Gurpreet Singh Raju Khanna at Mandi Gobindgarh, said the erstwhile SAD-led government made the state power surplus, created world-class roads and even established air connectivity.

“The Congress wasted the last five years. Now we have another player, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is trying to dupe Punjabis,” he said.

He asked people not to be taken in by the guarantees of AAP, which it hadn’t implemented in Delhi. He also lambasted AAP for filing affidavits in the Supreme Court demanding Punjab’s river waters be given to Delhi and Haryana and calling for registration of criminal cases against those indulging in stubble-burning.

#SAD #sukhbir badal