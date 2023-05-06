SAD, BSP oppose cancellation of ration cards

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, May 5

SAD and the BSP today jointly organised a protest to demand restoration of ration cards of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) scheme.

On the occasion, the protesters observed a two-minute silence in memory of late Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. They hailed him as champion of poor and downtrodden who, they claimed was progenitor of free foodgrain scheme.

The protesters were members of the Scheduled Castes. A bulk of them were women.