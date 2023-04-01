SAD expels 2 leaders 'close' to Manpreet Singh Badal

Tribune News Service

Anticipating the return of former Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, now a BJP leader, to his old Assembly segment, Gidderbaha, after leaving Bathinda (Urban), the SAD has expelled two senior leaders in this constituency believed to be close to him in less than a week.

SGPC member Navtej Singh Kaoni and Chak Gilzewala village ex-sarpanch Harjeet Singh Neela Mann have been ousted for their alleged anti-party activities. Mann’s father had served as chairman of the Market Committee, Gidderbaha, in the SAD-BJP regime.

While expelling them, the SAD’s district president Kanwarjit Singh Rozy Barkandi claimed that both were involved in anti-party activities. Kaoni’s photo with Manpreet in the constituency had also gone viral on social media recently.

The constituency in-charge, Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon, said, “Manpreet has stepped up his political activities in this constituency and both Kaoni and Mann are taking people to the BJP. Due to their anti-party activities, both have been expelled from the SAD.”

Meanwhile, Kaoni said, “I have not been participating in the SAD’s activities for about a month now. It is a fact that I have cordial relations with Manpreet. If they have an objection that I met someone, then they may expel me from the party. Actually, the SAD has changed now.”

Notably, the Assembly constituency has been dominated by the Badal family for nearly four decades. In 2012, however, PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring had made his entry on the scene by defeating the then PPP candidate and four-time MLA Manpreet. Before him, former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal had won the seat five times in a row from 1969 to 1985.

