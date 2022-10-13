Saka Panja Sahib: SGPC to send 200-member jatha to Pakistan on November 30

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 12

A 200-member jatha (a group of pilgrims) of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will take part in the centenary celebrations of the Saka Panja Sahib to be held at historic Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan on November 30. Besides, large-scale religious events will be organised here on October 17 to mark the incident.

The main event of the centenary will be held at the Pakistan’s gurdwara. Famous dhadi and ragi jathas will render Gurbani kirtan and arrangements have been made for massive amrit sanchar. A kirtan darbar will also be held at Hassan Abdal’s railway station where the massacre had taken place.

A two-day religious event will be held from October 26 at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall, in which 100 students of Sikh missionary colleges will perform kirtan using stringed instruments and prominent Sikh personalities will participate in the event.

