Sanitation workers threaten to intensify stir

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 6

The Water Supply and Sanitation Contract Workers' Union in its meeting held here today expressed resentment over the arrest of their state-level leaders. They also threatened to intensify the stir if the arrested union leaders are not released immediately.

Addressing the media, district union president Gurvinder Singh claimed state general secretary Kuldeep Singh Budhewal has been sent to jail under non-bailable warrant by the police and state president Navdeep Singh is being threatened continuously by the police and government.

He said the protest by the Theka Mulajam Sangharsh Morcha is on regarding demand of regularisation of contractual workers in all departments of Punjab. He said the state government had assured the workers to regularise their services after coming to power, but the promise has not been kept and they have not been confirmed yet, despite several meetings held with the Chief Minister and higher officials in this regard.

