SGPC delegation meets Pak High Commissioner

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 13

Ahead of celebrations of the Saka Panja Sahib centenary, a delegation of SGPC met Pakistan’s High Commissioner Aftab Hasan Khan at New Delhi.

SGPC intends to observe the occasion in Pakistan that falls on October 30 and is commemorated at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal, Rawalpindi.

The delegation handed over a letter written by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami to the High Commissioner, demanding to issue maximum number of visas to Sikh pilgrims to attend the occasion.

The delegation also sought early permission for an advance delegation of the SGPC to visit Pakistan, so that preparations and complete arrangements of centenary congregations could be made in time in coordination with Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.