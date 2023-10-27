Sikh Regiment veteran Brig Kuldip Singh Gulia to walk 1 lakh steps on Infantry Day

Abohar, October 26
Brigadier Kuldip Singh Gulia (retd), a Sikh Regiment veteran who served with the 4th and 6th battalions of the regiment, will walk a one lakh steps on Friday to commemorate Infantry Day celebrations. Each 100 of these steps will represent the brave sacrifice and valour of the 1,000 soldiers who were part of the first battalion of the Sikh Regiment .
The Brigadier will celebrate his 75th birthday on October 28. During his 15-hour continuous walk, he will traverse the historical ramparts of Jaipur forts and avenues.
Brigadier Gulia has commanded 4 Sikh, an infantry brigade at Gandhi Nagar and was the Deputy GOC of the Mountain Division in Bareilly. He has explored many ridges and forts around Jaipur and Sariska. He has trekked over 60 km in a single day on numerous occasions after turning 70.
Also an author, Brigadier Gulia has written many books, including ‘Human Ecology of Sikkim’ and ‘Genesis of Disasters’. He has also contributed towards 15 volumes of ‘An Encyclopaedia of Himalayan Studies’ and five volumes of ‘Encyclopaedia of Human Ecology’.
