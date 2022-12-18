SIT members meet victim’s family in Faridkot village

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, December 17

Members of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the Behbal Kalan police firing case on Saturday reached the house of deceased Gurjit Singh at Sarawan village here. The 22-year-old was killed in the alleged police firing at Behbal Kalan on October 14, 2015. Members of the SIT, two SSP-rank officers, Satinder Singh and Swaran Singh, met Gurjit Singh’s father, Sadhu Singh.

While the SIT members declined to make any comment about the motive of visit and status of the inquiry, Sadhu Singh said the SIT members asked him to provide more evidence of the incident.

The SIT’s visit to the house of Gurjit Sing is being seen as an attempt to dent the one-year-old protest at Behbal Kalan. With the support of many Sikh religious organisations, this protest is being led by Sukhraj Singh, son of Krishan Bhagwan Singh, another victim in the Behbal Kalan police firing.

In the last one year, many MLAs and ministers of AAP government have visited the dharna site and have been giving the protesters assurance of expeditious investigation into the police firing and sacrilege cases to take these to logical conclusion.

On December 15, the protesters had blocked the Bathinda-Amritsar National Highway but vacated the road after Cabinet Minister Fauja Singh Sarari had pressed upon them to end the blockade with assurance of justice in the coming days.

Gurjit Singh’s family is not participating in the dharna. Sadhu Singh said he was not in favour of blocking roads as it was causing a lot of inconvenience to the public. He expressed satisfaction with the SIT’s inquiry into the cases.