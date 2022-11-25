 SIT visits Behbal Kalan firing site, records statements of witnesses : The Tribune India

SIT visits Behbal Kalan firing site, records statements of witnesses

Members of the special investigating team at Behbal Kalan.



Tribune News Service

Faridkot, November 24

The special investigating team (SIT) probing the Behbal Kalan firing case today reached the site where the incident took place on October 14, 2015, in which two persons were kille and several suffered injuries.

Deliver justice by november 30

We have no objection to the visit of this reconstituted SIT. We are helping it in every manner possible, but November 30 is the last day to deliver justice as promised by the Vidhan Sabha Speaker. Sukhraj Singh, Son of one of the victims

The three-member SIT comprises IGP Naunihal Singh, SSP Satinder Singh and Swarandeep Singh, which recorded statements of some witnesses.

Sukhraj Singh, son of Bhagwan Krishan Singh, one of the victims of the police firing at Behbal Kalan, said, “In the past seven years, many officers and inquiry teams recorded statements of witnesses and inspected the site. Today’s visit of the SIT will deliver nothing concrete.”

Sukhraj has been sitting on a dharna at Behbal Kalan for the past one year, demanding justice in the sacrilege and police firing incidents.

The new SIT was constituted in May 2021 after the Punjab and High Court had quashed former IG Kunwar Vijay Partap’s SIT investigation report on April 9, 2021, and asked the state government to form a new probe team sans Kunwar, following which he resigned on April 14 last year. The SIT in Behbal Kalan case has visited the incident site six days after the SIT probing the Kotkapura police firing case revisited the site to collect evidence.

The visits of both these SITs within a week assume significance in the view of November 30 deadline announced by Vidhan Sabha Speaker and Kotkapura legislator Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

On October 14, seventh anniversary of the incident, a large number of protesters assembled at Behbal Kalan and a host of speakers took on the AAP government for playing with the Sikh sentiments by not delivering justice.

Sandhwan had promised that justice would be delivered before November 30. “If justice is not done, I will lose faith in my government as well,” the Speaker had said. Even minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar had also reaffirmed Sandhwan’s statement on the occasion.

#behbal kalan #Faridkot

