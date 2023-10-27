Six booked for beating Moga youth to death

Tribune News Service

Moga, October 26

An incident of a youth being beaten to death over accusation of theft from a gurdwara came to the fore after the video of his assault went viral on social media.

According to Investigating Officer Jaswinder Singh, the youth had died in Maadi Mustafa village on October 15. He said the youth, who was accused of theft from the local Gurdwara Sahib, was severely injured in an attack by the villagers.

He was admitted to a government hospital in Moga, where doctor declared him dead. The video of the youngster’s assault went viral on Wednesday. A case was registered against six people of Maadi Mustafa village at the Bagha Purana police station on the instructions of SSP J Elanchezian.

