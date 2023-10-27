Six booked for beating Moga youth to death

Moga, October 26
An incident of a youth being beaten to death over accusation of theft from a gurdwara came to the fore after the video of his assault went viral on social media.
According to Investigating Officer Jaswinder Singh, the youth had died in Maadi Mustafa village on October 15. He said the youth, who was accused of theft from the local Gurdwara Sahib, was severely injured in an attack by the villagers.
He was admitted to a government hospital in Moga, where doctor declared him dead. The video of the youngster’s assault went viral on Wednesday. A case was registered against six people of Maadi Mustafa village at the Bagha Purana police station on the instructions of SSP J Elanchezian.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...