Snatcher held; 9 cellphones, stolen scooter recovered

Amritsar, April 17
The Civil Lines police have arrested a snatcher and recovered nine snatched mobile phones, a stolen scooter and a woman’s purse from his possession. He was identified as Manjit Singh, alias Mann (36), of Darshan Avenue, Daburji here. He already faced two snatching FIRs against him, said Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police (North). Khosa said Neelam, a resident of Tarn Taran, lodged a complaint with the police that she was going from Custom Chowk to Rattan Singh Chowk and reached on Maqbool road when a scooter-borne person snatched her polythene bag containing her purse having a mobile phone, cash and important documents.
He said the police carried out technical investigations and scanned the CCTV cameras in the area leading to the identification of the suspect.
