Suspected Pakistani drone shot down near International Border in Punjab's Amritsar

Chandigarh, May 29
BSF troops shot down a suspected Pakistani drone that allegedly sneaked into the Indian side near the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar, an official said on Monday.
Border Security Force (BSF) troops opened fire at the unmanned aerial vehicle after hearing its buzzing noise in the district's Dhanoi Khurd village around 8.50 pm on Sunday, the BSF official said.
The black-coloured drone (quadcopter, DJI Matrice, 300 RTK) with a bag containing 2.7 kg of narcotics attached to it was recovered from a field following a search, he added.
