The Tribune IMPACT: Three Rural Dept officials sacked

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, September 29

After a report titled “Sapling @ Rs 1.66L, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink” appeared in The Tribune on September 5, the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats has terminated the services of its three employees.

The action has been taken after the Muktsar Deputy Commissioner submitted a probe report to the department. As per orders dated September 27, the service contract of two technical assistants (TAs) Nishan Watts and Mandeep Singh and one Gram Rozgar Sewak Halvinder Singh is ended with immediate effect.

Ruhee Dugg, Deputy Commissioner, Muktsar, said, “The services of three employees have been terminated by the Joint Development Commissioner.” She, however, did not share details in this regard.

It was highlighted in the report that a brick was shown purchased at Rs 400, a cement bag at Rs 3,500 and a sapling at Rs 1,66,750 in the Gidderbaha Assembly segment for the development work done under the MGNREGA between 2017-18 and 2021-22. After this report, some sarpanches and leaders belonging to the Congress had claimed their innocence and demanded a fair probe.

#MGNREGA #Muktsar