  Punjab
Three elderly members of family found murdered in Ludhiana

Cops shift the bodies to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem on Friday. Tribune photo: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN



Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, July 7

Three of a family were brutally murdered in the industrial hub and their bodies were recovered from their residence in a thickly populated area, New Janakpuri, this morning.

The deceased have been identified as Chaman Lal (70), his wife Surinder Kaur (65) and Chaman Lal’s mother Surjit Kaur alias Bibi Jeeto (95). They had been living in the house for years as four sons of the couple are settled abroad.

Surinder Kaur,Surjit Kaur,Chaman Lal

According to information, since Thursday, the milkman and maid had been returning as no one was opening the door. Today, the milkman came and when no one responded from the house, he raised the alarm. One of the residents informed a son of the deceased about the situation, who requested the resident to scale the outer wall and open the gate from inside. As the resident opened the gate, he was shocked to see the three lying dead in a room. Two bodies were on the bed while one was on the floor.

Deceased’s nephew rounded up

The police have rounded up several suspects in the triple murder case. Deceased Chaman Lal’s nephew, neighbours and a tenant are among the key suspects.

Joint Commissioner of Police Saumya Mishra reached the spot along with the Salem Tabri police station SHO SI Harjit Singh for investigation.

Saumya said the deceased had head injuries as it seemed that some heavy object like a rod was repeatedly hit on their heads, which caused their deaths. Asked if robbery seemed to be the motive, Mishra said all angles were being explored and the police were not ruling out anything as of now, but prima facie, the loot was not the likely motive.

Chaman owned several properties which he had given on rent, so the police were also exploring the angle of the involvement of some acquaintance in the killing.

This is the second case of triple murder in Ludhiana in one-and-a-half month as on May 21, a retired ASI Kuldeep Singh, his wife Paramjeet Kaur, and son Gurwinder Singh, alias Pali Grewal, were murdered in their house in Noorpur Bet village of Ladhowal.

Sources said yesterday around 5 am, Surinder Kaur was seen coming out of the house and after paying obeisance in the temple opposite her house, she returned. Since then no one came out from the house.

Gujarat HC junks Rahul's plea to stay conviction; Congress to move SC

Gujarat HC junks Rahul’s plea to stay conviction; Congress to move SC

Orange alert, avoid holidaying in HP

Orange alert, avoid holidaying in HP

BJP picks poll panel heads for 4 states

BJP picks poll panel heads for 4 states

Reviews election preparedness in 14 northern states, UTs

Rein in Khalistani extremists, Doval tells British NSA

Rein in Khalistani extremists, Doval tells British NSA

Wants stern action against those threatening envoys

'Sufficient proof': Delhi court summons WFI chief on July 18 in harassment case

‘Sufficient proof’: Delhi court summons WFI chief on July 18 in harassment case

BJP MP faces allegations by 7 women wrestlers


Rise in Beas water level leads to flooding of Mand area fields

Rise in Beas water level leads to flooding of Mand area fields

Education Department’s non-teaching staff go on pen-down strike

Harassed by daughter-in-law, woman ends life

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Gunfight in Mohali, 3 youths accused of carjacking nabbed

11 stolen vehicles seized, 2 held

Rush near lake, Admn mulls shuttle service

Black spots listed, to have tabletops

Delhi Govt setting up 200 camps for 'kanwariyas'

Delhi Govt setting up 200 camps for ‘kanwariyas’

From July 13, Delhi airport’s 4th runway to be operational

Delhi High Court seeks NDMC stand on plea against demolition of mosque

Drunk Noida man jumps into drain, dies

Two Chinese living illegally detained, to be deported

Thieves strike at UK-based bizman's ancestral house

Thieves strike at UK-based bizman’s ancestral house

Vegetable prices head north

1,500 attend ‘Jan Maal Lok Adalat’

Congress workers burn PM Modi’s effigy

Five unauthorised colonies razed

Suspects 'planned' murder, tried to destroy evidence: CP

Suspects 'planned' murder, tried to destroy evidence: CP

Social activist, doctor arrested for taking bribe in Ludhiana

12 years on, Bhai Randhir Singh Memorial yet to be completed

Demolition drive on Mattewara forest land: GLADA action stirs up a hornet’s nest; PAC announces agitation on July 10

MLA visits locality affected by overflow in Ganda Nullah

Ayurvedic college staff to be regularised: Health Minister

Ayurvedic college staff to be regularised: Health Minister

Two arrested under NDPS Act

Punjabi University, Patiala, threatens action against staff found sharing info with media

District hospitals told to set up dengue wards

Shiv Sena leader arrested over hate posts