Three elderly members of family found murdered in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, July 7

Three of a family were brutally murdered in the industrial hub and their bodies were recovered from their residence in a thickly populated area, New Janakpuri, this morning.

The deceased have been identified as Chaman Lal (70), his wife Surinder Kaur (65) and Chaman Lal’s mother Surjit Kaur alias Bibi Jeeto (95). They had been living in the house for years as four sons of the couple are settled abroad.

Surinder Kaur, Surjit Kaur, Chaman Lal

According to information, since Thursday, the milkman and maid had been returning as no one was opening the door. Today, the milkman came and when no one responded from the house, he raised the alarm. One of the residents informed a son of the deceased about the situation, who requested the resident to scale the outer wall and open the gate from inside. As the resident opened the gate, he was shocked to see the three lying dead in a room. Two bodies were on the bed while one was on the floor.

Deceased’s nephew rounded up The police have rounded up several suspects in the triple murder case. Deceased Chaman Lal’s nephew, neighbours and a tenant are among the key suspects.

Joint Commissioner of Police Saumya Mishra reached the spot along with the Salem Tabri police station SHO SI Harjit Singh for investigation.

Saumya said the deceased had head injuries as it seemed that some heavy object like a rod was repeatedly hit on their heads, which caused their deaths. Asked if robbery seemed to be the motive, Mishra said all angles were being explored and the police were not ruling out anything as of now, but prima facie, the loot was not the likely motive.

Chaman owned several properties which he had given on rent, so the police were also exploring the angle of the involvement of some acquaintance in the killing.

This is the second case of triple murder in Ludhiana in one-and-a-half month as on May 21, a retired ASI Kuldeep Singh, his wife Paramjeet Kaur, and son Gurwinder Singh, alias Pali Grewal, were murdered in their house in Noorpur Bet village of Ladhowal.

Sources said yesterday around 5 am, Surinder Kaur was seen coming out of the house and after paying obeisance in the temple opposite her house, she returned. Since then no one came out from the house.