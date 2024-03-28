Three ex-FCI officers, miller get 3-year RI for sub-standard rice

Mohali, March 27
A special CBI court has sentenced accused Sita Ram, the then assistant manager, Quality Control (QC), FCI, Goniana centre, Bathinda; Ashok Kumar Gupta, then Deputy Manager (QC), Bathinda; Shubhranshu, District Manager, FCI, Bathinda, and Dalip Singh, proprietor, Hemkunt Rice Mills, to three years rigorous imprisonment (RI) and Rs 50,000 fine in an 18-year-old cheating and criminal conspiracy case under the PCA Act.
CBI public prosecutor Anmol Narang said on March 20 the court convicted the four, all retired now, in the case registered on January 7, 2006, related to the acceptance of poor quality rice by FCI officials.
Joint surprise checks were conducted at FCI centres in Goniana, Mansa and Jalalabad from September 29, 2005, to October 1, 2005, by the CBI in association with VB branch of the FCI. Samples were collected and sent to the Central Grains Analysis, New Delhi, and on receipt of reports a case was registered. Investigations revealed that of the total samples collected, 26 did not meet the prescribed specifications.
