Tough task for Cong in Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, January 19

After former Finance Minister Manpreet Badal’s exit, the biggest challenge for the Congress is to keep its flock together in Bathinda and the first litmus test will be to save the Mayor’s chair.

Mayor Raman Goyal is an aide of Manpreet and a majority of the sitting councillors are from his group. Of the total 50 councillors, the Congress has 43.

It will be interesting to see how many of them go with Manpreet to the BJP. However, the councillors are keeping their cards close to their chests and are watching how things unfold.

It was the Mayor’s election, which intensified infighting in the Congress as earlier, first-timer woman Raman Goyal was made the Mayor over senior Congress councillor Jagroop Singh Gill, who left the Congress and joined AAP to contest the Assembly poll and defeated Manpreet.