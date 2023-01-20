Tough task for Cong in Bathinda

Bathinda, January 19
After former Finance Minister Manpreet Badal’s exit, the biggest challenge for the Congress is to keep its flock together in Bathinda and the first litmus test will be to save the Mayor’s chair.
Mayor Raman Goyal is an aide of Manpreet and a majority of the sitting councillors are from his group. Of the total 50 councillors, the Congress has 43.
It will be interesting to see how many of them go with Manpreet to the BJP. However, the councillors are keeping their cards close to their chests and are watching how things unfold.
It was the Mayor’s election, which intensified infighting in the Congress as earlier, first-timer woman Raman Goyal was made the Mayor over senior Congress councillor Jagroop Singh Gill, who left the Congress and joined AAP to contest the Assembly poll and defeated Manpreet.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Colonial mindset: MEA slams BBC documentary on Gujarat riots
Sees agenda behind propaganda | Well-researched, says broadc...
Terrorism alive in J-K, can be ended only by holding dialogue with Pakistan: Farooq Abdullah
Says Kashmiri Pandits need a balm on their wounds which is p...
Protesting Indian wrestlers threaten to move court
Want WFI disbanded | Sports Minister Anurag Thakur assures o...
Jalandhar: Latifpura demolition throws up shady land deals; FIR against 4
Hold 10 fake registries | No mention of khasra nos.