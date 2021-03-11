Triple murder in Jalandhar; man guns down his third wife, her parents

Jalandhar, May 31
In a fit of rage, a man working as a private security guard gunned down his wife and her parents at Shiv Nagar locality here late last night.
The accused, Sunil Kumar, did not flee from the incident after killing his wife Shilpi, her father Ashok and mother Krishna. Instead, he stayed back till police reached his house.
It was Sunil’s third marriage. They got married about three years ago and had a two-year-old child. His first two marriages had failed because of discord.
Late last evening, the couple had a fight, after which Shilpi had called her parents. The residents from locality had also gathered to settle down the fight. Sunil left his place but returned later and opening fire on the trio killing them on the spot.
