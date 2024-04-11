Two absconding murder accused held in Sriganganagar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 10

Two accused, who were absconding after allegedly killing a youth and seriously injuring two others, about two-and-a-half years ago in the border village Mirjewala in Sriganganagar, have been arrested by the police. Both the absconding accused had applied for anticipatory bail but remained absconding during the hearing in the court.

Sub Inspector Subhash Bishnoi said the two nabbed accused — Naresh and Mahinder — residents of Shyamgarh, have been arrested in a case registered on September 9, 2021, for conspiracy of murder and attempt-to-murder.

Five accused have been previously arrested in this case. Out of which, two have been granted bail by the court. The accused, Naresh and Mahinder, were absconding after an anticipatory bail application was filed on their behalf in the court.

During this period, several attempts were made to catch them, but none could be held.

Last month, the court rejected the anticipatory bail application presented by him.

Charan Singh, a resident of Chunawadh village, on September 9, 2021, said in a statement that about two dozen people attacked some persons over a canal water dispute. While some were injured, one of them, Jasveer, died later.

During investigation, seven people were listed as accused, and all of them have been arrested now.

Anticipatory bail application rejected

