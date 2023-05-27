 Two arrested with 450 kg of poppy husk : The Tribune India

Two arrested with 450 kg of poppy husk

Two arrested with 450 kg of poppy husk


Our Correspondent

Abohar, May 26

A team of the Vairoke police station arrested two persons and seized 450 kg of poppy husk from them.

The police said a Tata 2518-C mark truck (bearing registration No. RJ-19-GE-6837) heading towards Jhuggian Nand Singh village was stopped for checking at a naka. During search, the police seized 450 kg of poppy husk packed in 20 bags from the vehicle.

Vehicle occupants identified as Ladhu Ram and Raju Ram were arrested by the police. A case under Sections 15, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against them at the Vairoke police station.

Earlier, on May 17, the CIA staff had recovered 300 kg of poppy husk from a truck parked near the boundary wall of a school at Behak Khas village. The truck was being escorted by an SUV . On seeing the police team, occupants of the two vehicles tried to flee from the spot, but were apprehended.

