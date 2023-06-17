Two washed away in Bhakra canal

Tribune News Service

Kiratpur Sahib, June 16

A 45-year-old resident of nearby Fatehpur Bunga village along with his nephew were washed away in Bhakra canal here today. The victims have been identified as Om Parkash and his nephew Gobinda (12).

SHO Gurvinder said Gobinda had come from Sohana near Mohali to stay with his uncle during summer vacations. Today, both went to take bath in the canal in afternoon. While taking bath, Gobinda lost his balance and fell into the canal water, the SHO said. Om Parkash tried to save Gobinda but both got washed away in the canal, the SHO said.

The police with help of divers tried to trace both but none of them was found till evening, the SHO said.