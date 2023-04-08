Upset over frequent RS disruptions, MP writes to Vice-Prez

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 7

Raising serious concerns over logjam in the Rajya Sabha, Punjab Member of Parliament (MP) Vikramjit Sahney today wrote to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar. Sahney said it was unfortunate the way upper House functioned in the recent Budget session.

Sahney emphasised that as elected representatives of the people, it was the moral responsibility and designated duty of each parliamentarian that they should hold debate, discuss issues and form progressive laws to take the nation on a right path.

“It costs Rs 1.50 crore and Rs 1.10 crore every hour for the functioning of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, respectively. In the Budget session of the Rajya Sabha, 103.5 hours went in disruptions, which cost Rs 113.85 crore. All this money was clearly wasted. It is taxpayers’ hard-earned money for which we are completely accountable. The Rajya Sabha functioned only for 31 hours,” said Sahney.

“It is our collective responsibility that the productivity of the House should be optimum. I request you to intervene and safeguard the biggest institution of the Indian democracy and impress upon both Treasury and the Opposition to allow the functioning of Parliament,” Member of Parliament Sahney stated in his letter to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.