VB raids on house of Manpreet Badal’s gunman

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, October 6

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday began a crackdown on Gurtej Singh, the gunman of former Finance Minister Manpreet Badal. Gurtej is a senior constable who was deployed with Manpreet.

The VB team raided the policeman’s house in Green City here but it was found locked. A complaint was received by the Vigilance that Gurtej has allegedly created assets worth crores of rupees when apart from his salary, he does not have any major sources of income. The VB had been collecting evidence against him for a long time.

#Manpreet Badal