Video goes viral, official suspended

Gurdaspur, May 18
The Home Guard jawan, who reportedly slapped a woman, protesting against the meager amount of compensation being given by the NHAI to farmers yesterday, has been placed under suspension.
Batala SSP Ashwini Gotyal said Rachpal Singh was attached with the Batala police district. “We have written to his parent department giving details of the incident. Meanwhile, he has been placed under suspension,” the SSP said.
The incident took place near Cheema Khudi village under the Sri Hargobindpur police station.
Gurpreet Singh Khanpur, a farm union spokesman, said the woman along with other villagers was holding a peaceful protest on the outskirts of the village. “Rachpal Singh should be dismissed from service for manhandling a woman protester without any provocation whatsoever.”
