Wheat arrives in Amritsar mandis, 1,409 MT procured

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 19

The government procurement agencies procured a total of 1,409 metric tonnes of wheat at different grain markets of the district on Friday.

Even though the government had initiated procurement from April 1, the grain markets in the district has not seen much arrival of the wheat crop until yesterday as harvesting in the region usually begins a week after Baisakhi. Arrival of wheat is yet to pick up pace at grain markets of the district as cloudy weather conditions and rain in isolated areas disrupted the harvesting.

The district mandi officials said that the harvesting season has begun as the mandis in the district recorded an arrival of 3,570 MT with fresh arrival of 2,633 MT today. The officials stated that a total of 1,409 MT of crop was procured by the government and private agencies while 2,161 is unsold due to excessive moisture content in the grains. They appealed to the farmers to bring fully ripened crop in which moisture content is less than 12 per cent so that they do not have to wait for procurement by the government agencies.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.