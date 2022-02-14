Will hike old-age pension, Shagun aid: SAD

Mansa/Sangrur, February 13
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal today said the SAD-BSP alliance will focus on uplifting the weaker sections by increasing the old-age pension to Rs 3,100 a month and financial assistance to Rs 75,000 under the Shagun scheme.
Addressing public gatherings at Bhikhi and Budhladha in favour of party candidates Prem Arora and Dr Nishan Singh, Sukhbir claimed the SAD-led governments had done the most for the SCs and weaker sections. “We are responsible for introducing unique welfare schemes in the state, be it old-age pension, Atta-dal or Shagun. We have fulfilled all our commitments. I promise that once the SAD-BSP government is sworn in, we will increase the old-age pension to Rs 3,100 per month and give an enhanced aid of Rs 75,000 under the Shagun scheme.” — TNS
Kejriwal didn’t visit state once in 5 yrs
Kejriwal did not visit the state even once in five years despite the fact that you (people) made AAP the principal Opposition party. Sukhbir Badal, SAD chief
