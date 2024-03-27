Woman behind car theft held

Tribune News Service

Muktsar: The police have recovered a car that was robbed from Gurpreet Singh from the outskirts of Gidderbaha on Saturday night. “Raj Rani of Gidderbaha has been arrested in this case. Her son Sanjay Kumar and an unidentified person are yet to be nabbed,” said Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal, SP (H), Muktsar. TNS

Rs 30,000 snatched from bikers

Muktsar: Two bike-borne persons snatched Rs 30,000 from a man and his wife after hitting their motorcycle near the railway crossing on Burj Sidhwan Road in Malout. Victim Mela Ram said robbers first hit their bike and thereafter looted the money. TNS

Train mows down woman

Muktsar: Ranjit Kaur of Lambi Dhabh village died after being runover by a train. The deceased was returning to her village after withdrawing her old-age pension from a bank when the incident took place. TNS

Disabled veteran skydives

Chandigarh: A disabled veteran, Lt Col Avnish Bajpai, performed a unique feat by carrying out a skydiving. He undertook this event at the Bathinda airbase. Lt Col Bajpai, who is a battle casualty and had lost his lower left leg, jumped from a Dhruv helicopter from an altitude of 14,000 feet.

