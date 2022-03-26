Woman shot, youth hurt along Himachal border

Our Correspomndent

Hoshiarpur, March 25

A woman was killed and a youth injured in a firing incident near Surangwari on the state’s border with Himachal Pradesh here this morning.

Soon after the incident, there was confusion over the jurisdiction as the HP Police took stock of the situation. Later, it came to the fore that the place of crime fell under the Hariana police station in Hoshiarpur.

The police were yet to register an FIR as investigation was on. According to information, around 9 am, Rajneesh of Tantpalan village and his aunt Raksha Devi (deceased) were going to the Daulatpur Chowk on a bike when a youth opened fire at them.