Wrestler Sakshi Malik joins protesting Punjab farmers at Shambhu on International Women’s Day

Mohit Khanna
Patiala, March 8
The protesting farmers have started getting the support of sports personalities at the Shambhu border.
Woman wrestler and Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik reached Shambhu and addressed a gathering of women on International Women’s Day.
Expresses solidarity
We too protested for 40 days at Jantar Mantar for the removal of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India due to sexual harassment of women wrestlers. Sakshi Malik, Olympian
Malik, who retired from the sport last year following the election of Sanjay Singh, an aide of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, to the post of Wrestling Federation of India, spoke to the protesting women, expressing solidarity with their cause.
“We too protested for 40 days at Jantar Mantar for the removal of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India due to sexual harassment of women wrestlers,” Malik said.
She stressed that the farmers’ protest was legitimate, urging the government to address their concerns promptly. Reflecting on the previous protest where the government repealed the three farm laws but failed to ‘fulfil’ other promises, Malik expressed regret over the government’s response to peaceful marches towards Delhi, including the tragic death of farmer Shubkaran Singh and the use of tear gas shells on the farmers.
“Shubhkaran’s death will not be in vain and farmers will not stop until they receive a guaranteed price for their crops,” Malik asserted. She highlighted the challenges faced by farmers due to crop damage, emphasising the need for a guaranteed crop price.
Furthermore, she acknowledged the ongoing struggle of women from Punjab and Haryana for their rights and vowed to continue supporting their cause.
On the 25th day of the farmers’ agitation, women farmer leaders Sukhwinder Kaur, Samita Kaur Mangat, Gurpreet Kaur Brar, Sukhdev Kaur Kalanangal and Deep Sandhu addressed the media on International Women’s Day.
While the SKM (Non-Political) chose to celebrate International Women’s Day at Shambhu and Khanauri borders, the SKM, representing farmer unions from Punjab, organised a women’s rally in Barnala. The separate protests by both factions suggest that reaching a consensus within the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) is unlikely in the near future.
Meanwhile, Punjabi singer Babbu Maan has released a song in support of the ongoing protest.
