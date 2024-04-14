Youth held for raping girl

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 13

The Chheharta police arrested a youth for allegedly raping a girl within two hours of receiving the complaint here today.

Harpreet Singh Mand, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Investigations, said the suspect was identified as Amandeep Singh, alias Aman (27), a resident of Patti Mana in the Guru Ki Wadali area falling under the Chheharta police station here.

A case under Section 376 of the IPC was registered against the suspect on basis of the victim’s statement. The police also impounded the car used in the crime, the DCP said.

Giving information, the DCP said on Saturday, the police received a complaint on the helpline No. 112 in which the victim alleged that she was raped in the Chheharta area.

Considering the sensitivity of the issue, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Police Commissioner (CP), formed a special investigation team led by ADCP Prabhjot Singh Virk, ACP Kamaldeep Singh, ACP Varinder Singh Khosa and ACP (Crime) Anju Bala.

Following a preliminary probe, the police identified Amandeep Singh and arrested him within two hours of the incident. His three alleged accomplices also joined the investigation. He would be produced in a court for seeking a police remand for further investigation, the DCP said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.