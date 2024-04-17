Youth opens fire outside Abohar college

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 16

An unidentified youngster created a ruckus after opening fire outside Guru Nanak Khalsa College located near the Abohar-Malout road here on Tuesday. No one was injured in the incident.

The police received information on its helpline that some mischievous elements were gathering outside the college. DSP Arun Mundan and City-1 Police Station incharge Inspector Navpreet Singh, along with other police personnel, reached the spot and took stock of the incident. After controlling the situation, the cops recovered the weapon and ammunition. A case has been registered against the perpetrators and further action is being taken.

SSP Pragya Jain reached the spot and took stock of the situation. Preliminary reports suggest that some youths were committing hooliganism in connection with the student union elections, despite such activities being prohibited.

The SSP said the police were maintaining constant vigil at the ground level, and no hooliganism would be spared. Appropriate action would be taken against whoever was involved in the firing incident and no one would be allowed to spoil the atmosphere in the city, she added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abohar