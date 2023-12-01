Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

School students celebrated the Gurpurb of Guru Nanak Devi. Serenity and calmness floated in the air with the beautiful humming of the shabads and it paved the way for a very fruitful and productive day for all. The festival was celebrated by all students with great pride, honour and respect. They depicted glimpses of the sacred life lived by Guru Nanak Dev. ‘Prasad’ was prepared by teachers on the school premises and distributed among all. Teachers encouraged the students to follow the principles of the Guru and cultivate the values of humanity. Principal Dr Shivangi Rudra Bir told the gathering that “we forever seek God’s blessings and hope to be on the right and blessed path as chosen by Him”.

