Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

The school organised a healthy tiffin competition for the tiny tots of the primary section. Students were asked to bring some home-cooked healthy food in their tiffin and to speak about its nutritional facts. The competition was an initiative by the school to promote eating of healthy wholesome meals, saying no to junk food and to remind parents to take extra care in preparing nutritious food for their children throughout the year.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand suspends licence of 14 products made by Ramdev’s firm Patanjali
Drug regulator took action over misleading ads
Delhi Police call Telangana CM Revanth Reddy over Amit Shah's fake video
PM says Opposition trying to instigate people, vitiate atmos...