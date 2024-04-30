Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

The school organised a healthy tiffin competition for the tiny tots of the primary section. Students were asked to bring some home-cooked healthy food in their tiffin and to speak about its nutritional facts. The competition was an initiative by the school to promote eating of healthy wholesome meals, saying no to junk food and to remind parents to take extra care in preparing nutritious food for their children throughout the year.

