AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

To mark the Gurpurb of Guru Nanak Dev, students of the pre-primary wing of the school visited the gurdwara in Sector 34. The visit was organised to instil a sense of cultural awareness and religious tolerance among the students. Accompanied by teachers and staff, the students engaged in various activities at the gurdwara to understand the significance of Guru Nanak Dev’s teachings. The visit included informative sessions about Sikhism, life of Guru Nanak Dev and the principles that guide the Sikh community. Children also partake of langar in the gurdwara.
