AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Baisakhi was celebrated by students of the school. Class V students presented a colourful and informative assembly on the day. The students participated with great zeal and enthusiasm. The choir sang ‘Jatta aayi Vaisakhi’ and children presented the foot-tapping bhangra. Jakshdeep Singh recited a Punjabi poem which highlighted the historical importance of the day. All performances by students were commendable. Jasdeep Kalra, Executive Director, AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, applauded the students’ efforts and wished the children ‘Happy Baisakhi’.

