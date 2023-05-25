AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chd

The school raised awareness about nutritional and adaptive eating habits. Students of Class VII made posters on millets. The aim of the activity was to raise awareness about adding millets in our daily meal for its great nutritional value.
