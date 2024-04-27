Annual lit fest ‘The Crucible -24’ at Hansraj Public School, Panchkula

A story telling session, theatre workshop, creative writing workshop, book fair are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to mentioning the kaleidoscope of literary activities and experiences which were offered to the young Hansarians to savour the literary flavour and come closer to literature during the sixth season of ‘The Crucible -24’, annual literary fest at the school. “Books are man’s best friend, guide and mentor. Each of my students should be reading and learning not just the literary skills, but also the values each story brings along with it,” said Principal Jaya Bhardwaj, while addressing the jubilant students. The tiny tots of the nursery wing dressed up as their favourite cartoon characters, lit up the premises, where the rooms resounded with poetry recitation by students. Activities like book mark making, Twist the Tale, Elocution and Weave a Yarn were among the few literary activities which engaged the young learners. Shikha Sood, a renowned story teller, captivated the imagination of the students of primary classes in an interactive session. Excerpts from works of great literary figures were presented during the special assembly conducted over the week.

