Ashmah International School, Sector 70, Mohali, celebrates Holi

Students of the school celebrated Holi. Principal Shuchi Grover guided students not to play Holi with colours this year. She urged students to play Holi with flowers. A cultural programme was organised where blooming buds of the pre-primary section sang songs, danced and sprinkled flowers on each other. Students also enjoyed finger and hand painting. Director of the school JS Kesar gave the message to the students for the celebration of safe Holi. He informed the students that Holi is celebrated all over India to mark the triumph of goodness and virtue over evil designs. According to him Holi not only strengthens the bond of unity but also makes us strong as a family. He added that it should be celebrated in the most eco-friendly way. Later, students took a pledge to not use artificial colours to play Holi. They decided to play with flower petals.
