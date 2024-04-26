Babu Brish Bhan DAV Public School, Moonak

The school organised ‘havan yajya’ on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Hansraj, founder of DAV institutes who served as Principal of the first DAV institute at Lahore without getting any salary, throughout his service. Principal of school Sanjeev Sharma along with teachers and students participated in the ‘havan yajya’ and offered floral tribute to the great educationist of India.

