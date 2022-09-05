Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Raghav Goyal a student of the school has represented India in the '15th International Olympiad in Astronomy and Astrophysics 2022' and has bagged a gold medal. IOAA-2022 was held at Kutaisi International University in Georgia. He was a part of the Indian team which has got the third rank in the event. Raghav Goyal has also secured a special prize for providing 'The Best Solution to the Most Challenging Theoretical Question'. The efforts of the student and the teachers were appreciated by Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, Mumbai. Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated Raghav and his parents for the grand achievement at global level.