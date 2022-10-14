Career Academy Sen Sec School, Nahan

The investiture ceremony of the school, in which new office-bearers of the student council were inducted, was held. The function started with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by SS Rathi, Chairman of the school and the chief guest at the function. The school choir sang a religious hymn, Saraswati Vandana. Principal Vijay Chauhan welcomed the chief guest and the audience. This was followed by honouring all members of the student council by donning them with sashes and badges. The office-bearers of the student council are: Head boy Shaurya Chauhan, head girl Osheen Ansari, Pacific House captain Ayush Thakur and vice-captain Harshita Sachdeva, Indian House captain Ainakshi Verma and vice-captain Yug Gupta, Atlantic House captain Rushil Shahi and vice-captain Siddharth Sharma, Arctic House captain Jesal Thakur and vice-Captain Ruchika Goel. Vice-Principal Rose Desouza proposed a vote of thanks. The event ended with the national anthem.
